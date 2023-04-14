Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Down 25%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) traded down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 4,301,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,483,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.33. The firm has a market cap of £950,660.00, a P/E ratio of 0.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.85.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

