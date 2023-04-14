Analysts Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Price Target at $122.00

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

