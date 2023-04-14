Analysts Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Price Target at C$132.40

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$131.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$68.92 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$61.79 and a 1-year high of C$116.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. The stock has a market cap of C$945.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$75.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.73.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.40 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 15.9254079 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

