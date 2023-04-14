Anfield Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 31.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,418,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,418,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total value of $1,943,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,237,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,756,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,337 shares of company stock valued at $76,473,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.57. 881,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,983. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

