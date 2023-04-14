Anfield Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 773,344 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,485,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 343.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 641,451 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 139.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 575,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 334,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 102,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

