Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases 70,053 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 832.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,053 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.21. 1,007,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Mosaic Company Profile



The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

