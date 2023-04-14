Anfield Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Incyte by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Incyte by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

INCY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.38. 166,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

