Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.26. 967,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,204. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.