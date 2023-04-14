Anfield Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the quarter. First Trust Natural Gas ETF accounts for 1.7% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 115,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,007. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $586.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

