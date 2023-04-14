Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.61 on June 8th

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.611 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BUD opened at $64.34 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,943 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,010,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

