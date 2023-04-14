Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0360 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $347.64 million and approximately $55.50 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,622.39 or 0.99993334 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03678712 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $48,795,419.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.