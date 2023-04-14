ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Lifted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.33.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $319.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

