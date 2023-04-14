Anyswap (ANY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $217.08 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $217.08 million and approximately $23,566.77 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $11.65 or 0.00038252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 11.38421566 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $36,359.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

