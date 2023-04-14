APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in APi Group by 278.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 266.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

