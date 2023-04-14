Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.90-$4.25 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

About Apogee Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 49.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

