Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.90-$4.25 EPS.
Shares of APOG stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.
