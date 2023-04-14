Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.60

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.95. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 1,365,451 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $466.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 178.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 79.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.