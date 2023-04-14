ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.38. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

