Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0955 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $95.36 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00062337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00040463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001344 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

