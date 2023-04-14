Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up about 1.2% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 68,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

ARCC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,822. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.74 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.