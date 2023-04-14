Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,507.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,859 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 122.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.65 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

