Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $119.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.72.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

