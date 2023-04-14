ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.18

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and traded as high as $18.74. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 10,755 shares.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ArrowMark Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.