ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.18

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and traded as high as $18.74. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 10,755 shares.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArrowMark Financial (BANX)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.