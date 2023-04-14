Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. 14,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 10,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ascent Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ascent Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascent Industries Co engages in the production of stainless steel pipes, stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

