Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

