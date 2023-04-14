Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Trading Down 6.1%

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 5,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 29,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Asian Television Network International Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About Asian Television Network International

(Get Rating)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Television Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Television Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.