ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASM International Stock Performance

ASM International stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.13. 2,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.75. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $201.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.22.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $740.06 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASM International Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASMIY shares. Barclays started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASM International from €375.00 ($407.61) to €378.00 ($410.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.20.

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.