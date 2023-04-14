ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ASM International stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.13. 2,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.75. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $201.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.22.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $740.06 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.
ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.
