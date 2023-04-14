Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APNHY remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Friday. 82 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

