Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:APNHY remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Friday. 82 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
