Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARSSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Assura from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.69) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Assura to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Assura Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

