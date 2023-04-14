ATB Capital Cuts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$11.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$4.22 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$3.87 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

