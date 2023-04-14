Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
