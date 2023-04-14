Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

