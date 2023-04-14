Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Atos Stock Performance

Atos stock remained flat at $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. Atos has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

About Atos

Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

