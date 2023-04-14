Atria Investments Inc Acquires 24,512 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,052 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TFC opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

