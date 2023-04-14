Atria Investments Inc Acquires 2,682 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in S&P Global by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

NYSE SPGI opened at $347.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $403.48.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

