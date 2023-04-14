Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

