Atria Investments Inc Has $10.26 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

