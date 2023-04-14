Atria Investments Inc Has $7.59 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $483.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.59 and a 200-day moving average of $414.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 302.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $525.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

