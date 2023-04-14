Atria Investments Inc Has $9.21 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,809 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $325,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $74.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.