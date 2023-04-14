Atria Investments Inc Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

