Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,087 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.18 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

