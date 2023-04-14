Atria Investments Inc Sells 15,444 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.00 and its 200 day moving average is $158.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

