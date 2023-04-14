Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,585 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,132 shares of company stock worth $6,246,984 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $167.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

