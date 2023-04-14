Atria Investments Inc Sells 41 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ASML by 311.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 200.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ASML by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $665.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

