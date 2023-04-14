AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 204.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,391 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.8% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 53.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 60.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:T opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

