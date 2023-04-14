Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 535 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

