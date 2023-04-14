Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.09.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

