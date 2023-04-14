Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 577.3% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Stock Performance

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $166.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.76 and its 200 day moving average is $157.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

