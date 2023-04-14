Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

