Atwood & Palmer Inc. Invests $137,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $220.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.58 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47. The company has a market capitalization of $571.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.02.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

