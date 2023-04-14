Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.85

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 281511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.31.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm has a market cap of C$293.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.02.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.
