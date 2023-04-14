Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 131 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $255.70 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.97 and a 200 day moving average of $258.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

